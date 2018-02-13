  • OCSO: Man shot at Barnett Park during argument about basketball game

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after he was shot at Barnett Park over a fight involving a basketball game, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The man, who deputies have not identified, was shot at the park near Colonial Drive around 6 p.m., deputies said. 

    The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies. 

    Deputies did not say if anyone was arrested in relation to the shooting. 
     

