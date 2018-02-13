ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after he was shot at Barnett Park over a fight involving a basketball game, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man, who deputies have not identified, was shot at the park near Colonial Drive around 6 p.m., deputies said.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.
Deputies did not say if anyone was arrested in relation to the shooting.
#BREAKING Update: Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators say one gunshot victim is in critical condition after shooting at Barnett Park following argument over basketball game! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @wftv pic.twitter.com/Np5TkIvvCx— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) February 13, 2018
