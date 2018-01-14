Officials: 15 hospitalized after casino cruise boat catches fire near Tampa Bay

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - At least 15 passengers on a Casino cruise ship were hospitalized after it caught fire near Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon, authorities told WFTS.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said 50 total passengers had to be rescued from the water after the boat caught fire around 4:15 p.m.
The boat is operated by the Sun Cruz casino company, according to WFTS.
#UPDATE All people aboard the Island Breeze during the boat fire are accounted for and ashore. All updates on this response will posted to here @USCGSoutheast #USCG— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018
#BREAKING @USCG and agency partners are responding to a boat fire with people in the water near the mouth of the Coty River near New Port Richey. Limited details at this time. All updates on this response will posted to @USCGSoutheast #SAR— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018
