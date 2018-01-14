  • Officials: 15 hospitalized after casino cruise boat catches fire near Tampa Bay

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - At least 15 passengers on a Casino cruise ship were hospitalized after it caught fire near Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon, authorities told WFTS

    The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said 50 total passengers had to be rescued from the water after the boat caught fire around 4:15 p.m. 

    The boat is operated by the Sun Cruz casino company, according to WFTS.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories