0 Officials: 6 fatalities confirmed in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse

MIAMI - Miami-Dade officials confirmed Friday that six people were killed after a pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University with the City of Sweetwater collapsed Thursday.

First responders worked overnight to keep victims alive underneath a nearly 1,000-ton bridge in Miami-Dade County.

During a news conference early Friday morning, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with the Miami-Dade Police Department said that the structure of the bridge is still unstable.

“They’re still working away at the concrete. Engineers have told us last night that it’s got to be done very carefully, but only because of the fact that we have to preserve evidence, not only the fact that there may be possibly victims under there, we have to treat it very delicately for the safety of the rescuers as well,“ Zabaleta said.

Crews brought in search and rescue dogs Thursday, along with heavy equipment.

“There is a lot of equipment that I’ve never seen before,” Zabaleta said. "As of last night, it was determined by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that they were going to relinquish their lead to police. So, now this has turned into from a rescue to a recovery operation."

The bridge was created for Florida International University students to cross Tamiami Trail's eight traffic lanes to the neighborhood nearby in Sweetwater.

"I drive under it every single day. So, I mean it could have been me. It could have been anyone so it really hits home," FIU student Kim Chavarria said.

The bridge went up this past weekend, using accelerated construction.

“This was about goodness, not sadness. Now we're feeling immense sadness," FIU President Mark Rosenberg said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

