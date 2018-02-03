OPD: Man accused of stalking Lana Del Ray arrested outside concert

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man with tickets to see Lana Del Ray and a knife was arrested outside the Amway Center, where she performed, Friday on stalking charges, Orlando police said.
Michael Hunt, 43 of Riverview, is facing an aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping charge.
Police received a tip Friday that Hunt posed a credible threat to Del Ray after finding multiple “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media, according to the arrest report.
Hunt has 61 felony convictions, the report says.
Police found hunt at the corner of Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard, a block from the concert, though exactly how they found him was blacked out in the arrest report.
Hunt did not make contact with the artist at any point, police said.
"The Orlando Police Department always has security measures in place for all venues and events - some of those are visible, and some are not meant to be visible," said spokeswoman Michelle Guido in a statement. "It is our top priority to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to the City of Orlando."
Hunt is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail.
