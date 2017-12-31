OPD: Shootout on I-4 closed highway, hospitalized 5 men

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shootout between people in two cars early Sunday that started on Kirkman Road and ended up on I-4 resulted in five people shot, Orlando police said.
The shootout started around 2:20 a.m. when people in two cars driving north on Kirkman Road near International Drive began shooting at each other, a witness told police.
Police found numerous rifle and shell casings along Kirkman Road and a man who had been shot in the face. Two additional shooting victims showed up at a nearby hospital, police said.
But the shootout didn’t stop there: About 30 minutes later, witnesses heard a large amount of gunfire on I-4 eastbound near Conroy Road.
Officers arrived to find multiple cars stopped on I-4, two of which were riddled with bullets.
One of the cars was shot through the window with no one inside. Another was riddled with bullets and had numerous men inside, police said.
Two of the men were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
Police said they found a gun and a rifle in one of the cars.
Police closed I-4 in the area for a large part of the morning while investigating the shooting.
