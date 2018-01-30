‘Operation Ceasefire' relies on community to keep crime down in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new operation is now underway to make sure crime continues to fall in Pine Hills, following a major drop last year.
Operation Ceasefire aims to help those who are at a higher risk of committing crime by offering resources for job placement and drug and alcohol addiction.
The operation also targets people who have already committed a crime and need guidance.
.@ChiefJohnMina speaking now. Says law enforcement can’t combat violence in Pine Hills alone. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/HRFF4spgVt— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 30, 2018
Federal funding is also being put toward helping those people with their education and mental health, as well as their housing situation.
The operations is a community-driven effort, and officials want to coach the community on how to support at-risk residents.
Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill said the effort would help more than those struggling to avoid trouble.
“This program is going to save lives and save communities. We’re going to see more people now getting employed and being productive in the community,” said Hill.
Operation Ceasefire is different than Operation Rise, which officials first announced at the end of 2016.
Operation Rise aims to have more law enforcement officers patrol the area and get guns of the streets.
