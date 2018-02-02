0 Orange County corrections officer under investigation fired two years ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9 uncovered new details that show an Orange County Jail corrections officer was warned years ago to avoid behavior that could get her in trouble.

Phytresia Carroll resigned days ago amid an investigation of accusations that she allowed an inmate talent show where winners got extra food.

Her personnel file shows why she lost her job in 2016, before she got it back during a grievance hearing.

Internal affairs "sustained" allegations against the officer in 2016—those records accuse her of potential fraternization with an inmate by the name of Dontavius Stringfield.

A corporal testified about, "rumors about Officer Carroll and inmate Stringfield" and how that corporal, "had seen them on occasion in the court yard talking."

The focus of the 2015 investigation is an accusation that Officer Carroll pulled out her cellphone to share pictures of her children with Stringfield.

She initially told investigators he asked about children after seeing a bag with pictures on it in her office.

The report calls into question Carroll's judgment in allowing the inmate to be alone with her in her office, saying she had been previously counseled, "about having a male inmate inside the first-floor housing office without another officer in there with her."

Records show jail leaders warned the officer to "to avoid such actions in the future as it may give the appearance of impropriety and any PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) allegations against her."

During that investigation, she was reassigned to the female detention center, where the alleged talent show happened.

The incident is under investigation.

