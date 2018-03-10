  • Orange County deputies arrest suspect in taxi driver shooting

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old they said shot a taxi driver at a gas station. 

    Deputies responded to a Mobil gas station Wednesday on Silver Star Road.

    The 56-year-old victim told them he stopped to get gas and he and the customer got into a fight over cab fare. 

    Sencere Vance, 18, was identified as a suspect. 

    He was arrested Friday on aggravated battery charges. 

    The victim is expected to be OK.


     

