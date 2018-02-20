Orange County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation of 24-year-old man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man.
Deputies were called to a home Saturday in the 7400 block of Park Springs Circle in Orlando for reports of an accidental shooting, the news release said.
Related Headlines
Map: 2018 homicides in Orange County
Julian Omar Colom was found shot and later died at the hospital, deputies said.
A weapon was recovered inside the home, deputies said.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}