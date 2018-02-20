  • Orange County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation of 24-year-old man

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man.

    Deputies were called to a home Saturday in the 7400 block of Park Springs Circle in Orlando for reports of an accidental shooting, the news release said.

    Julian Omar Colom was found shot and later died at the hospital, deputies said.

    A weapon was recovered inside the home, deputies said.

    No other details have been released.

