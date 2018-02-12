ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County teacher is out of the classroom Monday morning after he was arrested earlier this month, police said.
Justin Matthew Martineau, 31, had methamphetamine and marijuana on him during the Feb. 2 arrest, police said.
Police said they were on bike patrol when they saw Martineau walking on E. Church Street with a beer in his hand.
During questioning, police said they could smell marijuana and began searching Martineau where they found a blunt with marijuana, a vape pen with suspected hash oil and meth inside his wallet.
Martineau spoke with investigators, but what he said was redacted from the police report.
The principal of the school sent out a phone message Saturday to parents with students at Timber Creek notifying them of a teacher's arrest.
The teacher has been relieved of duty and is not on campus while a police investigation is underway, officials said.
