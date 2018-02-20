0 Orlando airport, contractor in dispute over baggage screening system

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport said Tuesday they’re hoping to settle a long-running dispute over the construction of checked baggage screening equipment at the airport. The airport claims a company hired in 2013 to build part of the project failed to complete the work, impacting OIA’s capacity for quickly moving bags to planes.

The company, Walbridge Aldinger, said it did everything it was asked, but is owed $17 million by GOAA.

Right after a passenger drops off their bags, the luggage is X-rayed as required by the Transportation Security Administration.

Airport officials said Walbridge Adlinger “fell drastically behind schedule” on building the equipment, which left workers at MCO checking outbound luggage slowly by hand.

A memo from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority called the machines “critical” and said the project is “in excess of 600 days behind schedule [and] still unfinished."

The airport authority claims Walbridge Aldinger dropped the ball by failing to build various project components to TSA specifications, leading to delays in implementing the intended upgrades. Though originally contracted at $33 million, GOAA’s memo indicated the contractor asked for more despite the alleged problems.

John Boudet, an attorney at GrayRobinson who represents Walbridge Aldinger said, the airport's accusations against the contractor are incorrect and undeserved.

In a newly-revised lawsuit filed Tuesday afternoon, Walbridge Adlinger claims GOAA "warranted to [Walbridge Aldinger] that the plans and specifications provided...were constructible, code-compliant and prepared in accordance with all applicable professional standards."

Boudet told Channel 9’s Field Sutton that Walbridge Aldinger believes it built the baggage screening system to the plans exactly as provided, adding that the contractor can't be held responsible for receiving flawed or inadequate building plans.

A spokesperson for the airport said the screening machines in question are up and running now.

Attorneys for GOAA and authority CEO Phil Brown propose offering just under $5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the contractor last year. Board members will vote Wednesday, having been told the settlement was designed to avoid years of continued litigation and attorney’s fees.

Boudet had no comment on the proposed settlement.

The contractor argues it's out millions of extra dollars after the whole debacle. The airport is considering offering just under $5 million to settle the lawsuit. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 20, 2018

The airport claims the contractor should have gone through a dispute resolution process outside the court system. Contractor says @MCO has handled the aftermath unfairly. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) February 20, 2018

