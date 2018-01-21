  • Orlando firefighter injured while fighting blaze at apartments near Valencia College West Campus

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando firefighter was injured while battling a fire near Valencia College’s West Campus Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

    The firefighter was battling a blaze that broke out along the 1700 block of South Kirkman Road around 4:15 p.m. at the Verona at Valencia Park apartment complex. 

    The firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Officials did not immediately say what injuries the firefighter sustained and how severe those injuries are.

    Firefighters said they had the fire under control but three people were displaced. 

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

