Orlando firefighter injured while fighting blaze at apartments near Valencia College West Campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando firefighter was injured while battling a fire near Valencia College’s West Campus Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The firefighter was battling a blaze that broke out along the 1700 block of South Kirkman Road around 4:15 p.m. at the Verona at Valencia Park apartment complex.
Related Headlines
Read: Girl, 9, unknowingly hands out THC-laced candy to classmates, school says
The firefighter was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Officials did not immediately say what injuries the firefighter sustained and how severe those injuries are.
Firefighters said they had the fire under control but three people were displaced.
Read: Filing taxes? Here's how a government shutdown impacts the process
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Fire under control at Verona at Valencia Park. One firefighter injured, transported to ORMC. So far, three occupants displaced. Cause unknown.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 21, 2018
Responding to working fire on the 1700 block of South Kirkman Road. Updates to come.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}