Orlando paramedic offers a home for Christmas after family's RV destroyed in fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando paramedic who responded to an RV fire at a U-Haul store on South Orange Blossom Trail has opened up his home to the family of eight who were left homeless for Christmas when the vehicle was destroyed.
Orlando Fire Department paramedic Scott Butschek said there was a large plume of smoke pouring out of the RV when he responded Friday afternoon.
Related Headlines
“That was a very tricky situation,” he said.
The family, making their way from Miami to Virginia, had stopped at the U-Haul store to fill up a propane tank when the fire started.
The eight people inside the RV were able to escape unharmed, but they lost many of their belongings in the fire.
When he realized the group had no place to stay for Christmas, Butschek invited them to stay with his family.
“We’re all family at the end of the day,” he said. “We’re all one, you know?
“My home’s open right now. It’s Christmastime. It’s got plenty of room and it’s a nice thing to do.”
Ultimately, the family of eight decided to stay in accommodations that were provided by the Orlando Fire Department, Red Cross and U-Haul.
#BREAKING: Orlando firefighters just extinguished a propane tank fire outside a @uhaul on South Orange Blossom Trail. We’re working to get additional information. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/eccbgOATLw— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
#BREAKING: A large vehicle caught fire outside a @uhaul on South Orange Blossom Trail. There is a large propane tank nearby. Orlando freighters say they extinguished a propane tank fire outside the business. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Mydi4DRsga— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
RIGHT NOW: South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando is closed between Gore and Carter streets. @WFTVTraffic #WFTV pic.twitter.com/lI8Yo2oehC— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
#BREAKING: The @OrlandoFireDept says a family of eight from Miami has no place to stay for Christmas. The family’s RV caught fire outside a @uhaul on South Orange Blossom Trail about 3 p.m. A firefighter has invited the family to stay at his home. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/jsBGAWvdev— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
Family traveling for Xmas displaced. Red Cross assisting and firefighter offers home for family in meantime. pic.twitter.com/e60ADaOomC— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 22, 2017
We just spoke with the @OrlandoFireDept paramedic who has offered his home to a family of eight from Miami. The family’s RV burst into flames outside a @uhaul on South Orange Blossom Trail this afternoon. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/nkZ4w26yFE— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
A wrecker operator is preparing to tow the charrred RV. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/02Han5163U— Mike Manzoni (@MManzoniWFTV) December 22, 2017
New video: RV fire ruled accidental. pic.twitter.com/Qj3vLEygnt— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 22, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}