Orlando paramedic offers a home for Christmas after family's RV destroyed in fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando paramedic who responded to an RV fire at a U-Haul store on South Orange Blossom Trail has opened up his home to the family of eight who were left homeless for Christmas when the vehicle was destroyed.

Orlando Fire Department paramedic Scott Butschek said there was a large plume of smoke pouring out of the RV when he responded Friday afternoon.

“That was a very tricky situation,” he said.

The family, making their way from Miami to Virginia, had stopped at the U-Haul store to fill up a propane tank when the fire started.

The eight people inside the RV were able to escape unharmed, but they lost many of their belongings in the fire.

When he realized the group had no place to stay for Christmas, Butschek invited them to stay with his family.

“We’re all family at the end of the day,” he said. “We’re all one, you know?

“My home’s open right now. It’s Christmastime. It’s got plenty of room and it’s a nice thing to do.”

Ultimately, the family of eight decided to stay in accommodations that were provided by the Orlando Fire Department, Red Cross and U-Haul.

