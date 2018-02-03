  • Orlando police investigating fatal shooting in Lake Nona, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    LAKE NONA, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lake Nona. 

    Police said someone called 911 around 12:50 a.m. to report hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground along the 9200 block of Kensington Row Court, police said. 

    Police did not release information on the identity of the person who was shot dead. 

    No information on a potential suspect is available at this time, police said. 

