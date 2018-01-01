ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina said crime is down citywide, including homicides and other violent crimes.
Mina told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman the decrease is due, in large part, to improving community relations.
“I'm seeing a lot difference. It's not like it used to be. A long time ago it was real rough,” Parramore resident Roosevelt Johnson said.
The Police Department reports overall, crime is down 5 percent in the city and violent crime is down 8 percent. Homicides are down 30 percent with 25 homicides in 2017 compared with 37 in 2016; those numbers do not include the Pulse nightclub shooting where 49 people died.
Despite the numbers, Charles Delhomme said he doesn't feel a difference yet.
"To be honest, I don't see no difference. (It) feels the same to me,” Delhomme said.
Delhomme said he thinks change will come if the Orlando Police Department keeps building bridges with programs like “coffee with a cop” and focuses on the younger generation.
"You impact the kids first, and it spreads out to the parents,” Delhomme said.
Mina said the improved statistics are citywide and not isolated to one neighborhood.
"The community calling us, calling 911 when they see something suspicious is really helping us out,” Mina said.
Mina said social media and cellphone video has also helped prevent and solve crimes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
