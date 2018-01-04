0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando on Thursday morning experienced its first freeze in four years, which means temperatures dipped below 32 degrees, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

With temperatures in the 20s and 30s, Central Florida awoke Thursday to the coldest start in years, and a light breeze is making it seem even colder, Shields said.

"Freeze Warnings are up this morning for all of us," he said. "Today, despite lots of sun, we’ll stay chilly. Highs will only hit 53, which is about 20 degrees below average."

Temperatures will drop to the 20s and 30s again Thursday evening and Friday morning.

"Protect the plants tonight," Shields said. "Since the winds will be light to calm, frost will be more likely. Also, don’t forget the pets. Bring them inside."

Friday evening will also be cold, but temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend, he said.

"Sixties return for highs on Sunday, and we’ll have 70s on Monday," Shields said. "Florida makes a comeback."

