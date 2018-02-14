ORLANDO, Fla. - The sexton of Orlando's historic Greenwood Cemetery tweeted a public service announcement Tuesday for anyone who might be tempted to save money on Valentine's Day flowers.
"Men: Cemetery flowers do not make good Valentine's gifts tomorrow for your significant other," Don Price, the cemetery's caretaker, said on Twitter.
Price said that doing so isn't worth the savings.
Men: cemetery flowers do not make good Valentine's gifts tomorrow for your significant other. Although they are beautiful, they come with some bad karma mojo. Any flowers in the dumpster are free range...you dive for them, you keep them.— Don Price (@Orlando_Sexton) February 13, 2018
"Although they are beautiful, they come with some bad karma mojo," he said.
But Price said there are other options for penny-pinchers.
"Any flowers in the dumpster are free range," he said. "You dive for them, you keep them."
The cemetery opened in 1880. Click here to read about its history.
