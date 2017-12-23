Osceola County law enforcement arrests six as part of "Operation Naughty List"

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County law enforcement officers arrested six people for drug-related charges as part of “Operation Naughty List” last week, officials said.
The Kissimmee police department—along with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police Department—arrested the six individuals as part of a warrant round-up, seizing 10.3 grams of crack cocaine, 14.4 grams of marijuana and 40 MDMA pills.
The following individuals were arrested for active warrants obtained from the Operation:
- Michael Prehay, 27, charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, sell cannabis within 1,000 feet of a specified area, conspiracy to sell cannabis with 1,000 feet of a specified area and delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount of $30,000
- Andrew Prehay, 25, charged with sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond amount $10,000
- Herbert Watts Jr., 27, charged with sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond amount $10,000
- Diandre Montgomery, 25, charged with sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and conspiracy to sell cocaine within a specified area. Bond amount $20,000
Law enforcement officers also arrested two people during the warrant round-up for allegedly possessing narcotics.
"This operation and these arrests are a result of a tip from community members. These tips show the cooperation between the Kissimmee Police Department and the community we serve," said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell.
