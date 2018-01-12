Osceola County sheriff to hold Friday press conference concerning missing woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Friday about the investigation into a missing woman.
Deputies said the information they will release concerns an investigation involving Janice Zengotita-Torres.
They did not release additional details.
A live feed of the press conference will be available on WFTV.com and WFTV's Facebook page.
