Parents leave child in truck while they watch Super Bowl at bar, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Bunnell couple has been arrested and faces charges of child neglect without bodily harm after they left their child in a truck while they watched the Super Bowl at a bar, Flagler County deputies said.

Robert Thomas Valenti, 42, and Kristal Marie Valenti, 38, were arrested Sunday at Beer House at 616 North State Street, deputies said.

Deputies said when they arrived, Kristal Valenti was being uncooperative with a Bunnell police officer and refused to show her identification and accused the officer of always targeting and being unfair to her.

Officers said when they arrived, a juvenile was outside the truck and wandering in front of Beer House unattended and unsupervised. The child's age was not released by investigators.

Kristal Valenti told investigators she was at the bar for the big game and attempted to “fist bump” one of the officers, authorities said. She said she periodically checked on her son throughout the game because the bar would not allow him inside, authorities said.

Robert Valenti told deputies that his wife was watching their son and he was never unsupervised, investigators said.

Deputies believe the couple arrived at the bar between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses said the mother left the bar three to four times to check on her son.

The bartender said she served four beers to Kristal Valenti, deputies said.

The Department of Children and Families was called to investigate the child’s care, deputies said.

