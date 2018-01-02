ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died and a woman was injured early Tuesday in a house fire in the Parramore neighborhood, the Orlando Fire Department said.
The home, which is on South Parramore Avenue near West South Street, caught fire at about midnight, fire spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Papagni said. Another man was able to escape the fire unharmed, she said.
Firefighters said there were space heaters in the home, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The victims' identities haven't been released.
The 1930 home was destroyed.
No other details were given.
