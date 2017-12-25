Person of interest sought in shooting death of Eatonville woman celebrating Christmas, birthday

0

EATONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday, the Eatonville Police Department said.

The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. on Washington Avenue, officers said.

The woman, who was not identified, was found dead at the scene, Eatonville police spokesman Roy Smith said.

"It's really, really sad for Christmas," he said, noting that the woman killed in the shooting was also celebrating her birthday.

A man was wounded during the shooting and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Smith said the department has several leads in the case and an arrest is imminent.

Jason P. McDonald, 38, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, police said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Eatonville Police Department.

No other information was immediately released.

