Phishing scam targets Orange County mayor, residents

    By: Len Kiese

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Scammers are once again using local government as a front to fool people in Orange County.

    Cyber thieves are using Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacob's office to get people’s personal information.

    An email appears to be coming from the mayor’s office, telling people to sign a petition regarding the Econlockhatchee River and to click the link and log in with their username and password.

    "If someone really wanted to, they can make this (email) look exactly like something coming from our office,” said Peter Miller, chief security officer with Orange County. “Your email account is the most precious thing you have, because with that, it's tied in to your banking, online purchases, et cetera.”

    The mayor sent an email to Orange County residents warning them of the phishing scam. 

    If anyone has clicked on the link, they should immediately change their password, Miller said.

