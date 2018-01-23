LAKE WALES, Fla. - Investigators with the Lake Wales Police Department have released a composite image of one of the persons of interest who could be connected to igniting two marine flares at the Eagle Ridge Mall.
The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the entrance of the J.C. Penny store.
Firefighters initially said that an improvised explosive device had been detonated in a corridor next to the store entrance.
The FBI later determined that there was no explosion and no pipe bombs were discovered. It also said that the incident doesn't appear to be terrorism related.
Police released surveillance video of a man walking through J.C. Penney and an image of another man.
Police said the composite image is of a second person of interest.
The mall was evacuated. No one was injured, but a ceiling and a wall were damaged by the flares, officials said.
Detectives said they will review surveillance footage recorded at a jewelry store in the mall.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lake Wales police Detective Whitney Dukes at 863-678-4223 ext. 269 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
