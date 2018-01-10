0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man who attacked a woman in a Valencia College East Campus bathroom Tuesday night, deputies said.

A woman was using the restroom in Building 8 at the campus on North Econlockhatchee Trail around 8 p.m. when a man came in and attacked her, deputies said.

Deputies said the man tried to take off her clothes, but she fought back and screamed for help, causing faculty and students to come to her aid.

The man ran away, deputies said, but investigators and Sheriff’s Office K-9s were unable to locate him.

Deputies said they hope to release a sketch of the man later Wednesday.

According to a call the college made to student and faculty members, the victim described the man as being Caucasian or Hispanic, with short black hair, brown eyes and a mole on his face. He's around 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She said he was wearing long pants, a long-sleeve brown shirt and a hoodie.

Deputies released a sketch late Wednesday of the possible suspect.

The woman escaped uninjured.

"It kind of makes me feel afraid, because usually I come here by myself," student Aislinn Burke said. "Especially, being a woman."

There was a heavy security presence on campus Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

Officials with Valencia College posted on its website Wednesday morning about the incident:

