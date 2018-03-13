KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are investigating what caused a plane to go down onto a road Tuesday afternoon.
Police tweeted that Martin Luther King Road is closed between Thacker Avenue and John Young Parkway.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
Plane down on MLK. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/E1XgkMutER— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) March 13, 2018
