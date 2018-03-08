Police: Body pulled from Ocoee retention pond

OCOEE, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Thursday afternoon in a retention pond, the Ocoee Police Department said.
The body of was pulled from the pond near State Road 429 and Plant Street, police said.
Investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play.
Photos: Body discovered in Ocoee retention pond
The man's identity hasn't been released.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Ocoee Fire Dept assisting Ocoee PD with a body recovery effort in a retention pond off the 429 at Plant Street @WFTV pic.twitter.com/n6qFW2oQEB— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) March 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}