  • Police: Body pulled from Ocoee retention pond

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - A man's body was discovered Thursday afternoon in a retention pond, the Ocoee Police Department said.

    The body of was pulled from the pond near State Road 429 and Plant Street, police said.

    Investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

    The man's identity hasn't been released.

    No other details were given.

