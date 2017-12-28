0

ORLANDO, Fla. - With less than 24 hours to go until kickoff at the Camping World Bowl, thousands of fans were already setting up to tailgate.

Local businesses are expecting a huge bump in customers before, during and after the game.

“We always anticipate tons and tons of walking, like foot traffic,” Ferg’s Depot event manager Kristen Rahn said. “We’ve got our full staff on tomorrow ready to go and just hope for an awesome and fun day.”

Tailgater Dave Reemsnyder was already making his plans for game day.

“We’re going to set up and tailgate and cook burgers and hot dogs and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

Rhonda Ramsey, part of a group of Virginia Tech fans who traveled to Orlando to see their team face off against Oklahoma State, said she was pleasantly surprised by the setup.

“We just love this venue,” she said. “You can’t get any closer to the stadium anywhere we’ve every camped at any school or city. This is the best.”

She and her husband have their grill ready, knowing they’ll draw a crowd ahead of the game.

We spoke with some #Hokie fans yesterday ahead of the game at @CWStadium ---> they were so excited they slept at the RV lot overnight! @WFTV Live details 7AM -9AM on #TV27 pic.twitter.com/u3GxyT4dqT — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) December 28, 2017

“We’ll support all of our fans that come in. We are kind of the central eating place,” said Ramsey.

There will be several roads closed starting at 9:30 a.m. in Winter Park, which will host the 11th annual Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands.

Once the parade wraps up, Orlando police will take watch at Camping World Stadium.

All parking lots open at 10 a.m., but there’s also parking downtown with free shuttles to and from the stadium.

Large purses, coolers, backpacks and computer bags are not allowed inside the stadium.

Small clutch bags are allowed if they meet the size requirement.

As far as safety and security is concerned, police will have patrols out throughout downtown and around the stadium.

Police are also taking safety measures that won’t be visible to the naked eye, and ask game attendees to report anything suspicious.

