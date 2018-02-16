0 Police: Daytona Beach student arrested after making threat on social media

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old Mainland High School student was arrested Thursday under the Baker Act after he made a violent threat against his classmates and the school, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police described the social media post as "disturbing."

Investigators said they took the man to police headquarters for questioning, and he was taken into custody under the Baker Act.

Read: Arrest made in school Snapchat threat circulating nationwide

Read: Central Florida schools discuss security amid campus shooting

Police didn't identify the man or elaborate on the nature of the threat.

"Making these types of threats and comments is not a game, nor is it a joke," the agency said early Friday in a post on its Facebook page. "The Daytona Beach Police Department takes these types of comments extremely seriously and we will always move expeditiously to make sure that anyone who utters or writes such threats or comments, is dealt with."

Photos: Shooting at high school in Parkland

Police asked anyone who learns of other threats being made to contact them.

No other details were given.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

Read: Student with 2 guns arrested at another Florida high school

On Thursday, DBPD became aware of a disturbing post on social media by a Mainland High student. He threatened violence against the school and was quickly arrested under the Baker Act. This is extremely serious. If you hear something, see something, call us. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) February 16, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.