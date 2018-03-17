Police: Explosive devices discovered in man's pickup truck at Clermont Sonny's

CLERMONT, Fla. - A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday after explosive devices were discovered in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Sonny's BBQ restaurant, the Clermont Police Department said.
Police were called to the restaurant on East Highway 50 near Citrus Tower Boulevard, where they encountered Hargis Johnson, Clermont police Officer Erin Razo said.
"In the bed of the truck were several 5-gallon buckets filled with bottles of gasoline," Razo said. "The bottles had rags sticking out of them."
The restaurant was evacuated and East Highway 50 was closed from Oakley Seaver Drive to Sandhill View Boulevard, police said.
"The Lake County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the scene in reference to the multiple explosive devices located in the suspect vehicle," Razo said. "Officers also located a 'zip gun' inside the vehicle."
Investigators said the devices were deemed safe by the bomb squad and the roads were reopened. No one was injured.
It's unknown what Johnson's intentions were, Razo said.
Johnson was booked into the Lake County Jail on two counts of making/possessing a destructive device and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
