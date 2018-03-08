ORLANDO, Fla. - A 56-year-old Orlando ironworker died Thursday morning while working on the I-4 Ultimate Project in downtown Orlando, police said.
Officials said reinforcing steel that was being moved by a crane fell and landed on Michael Tolman, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.
It happened about 10 a.m. on South Street near the west on-ramp to Interstate 4.
It's still not known what caused the collapse.
"Our focus right now is on the family and friends of Mr. Tolman, as well as on the investigation of the accident," said Russ Handler, a SGL Constructors spokesman. "We are supporting individuals and families as they deal with this tragic event. We want to thank the police, fire and local EMS for their rapid response."
Work across the 21-mile job site has been temporarily suspended, Handler said.
No other details were released.
