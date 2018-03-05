Police: Leesburg baseball coach found with drugs, pipe blamed player

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Leesburg High School baseball coach who was arrested on a drug possession charge has been released from jail after paying bail, records said.
Turner McLain, 50, was arrested late Friday night after an officer discovered marijuana and methamphetamine in his pickup truck, the Leesburg Police Department said.
McLain told the officer that a glass pipe in his hand had been taken from a player, police said.
The school's principal ordered McLain to not have contact with the team, pending the outcome of the case, a Lake County Schools spokeswoman said.
No other details were given.
