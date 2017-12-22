Police name husband as person of interest in Titusville woman's disappearance

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A search was underway Friday for a missing Titusville woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Lori Upthegrove, 51, was last seen on Sunday at her home on Cleveland Street. Investigators said they suspect foul play in her dissappearance.
“We're still hoping this will, everything will turn out OK… that she's just somewhere hiding out," Lori’s friend, Bill Jenkins said.
Her husband, Timothy Upthegrove, is in jail after investigators said he lied about where he found her SUV.
Investigators are going through a wooded area that extends about a quarter of a mile over to Interstate 95.
Read: Foul play suspected in case of missing Titusville woman, police say
Police said it’s an area close to where Timothy Upthegrove works.
BREAKING: active search going on in Titusville woods for missing woman Lori Upthegrove. Live on Eyewitness News at Noon with the latest. #WFTV #EWNatNoon pic.twitter.com/CH7yKRkfpU— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) December 22, 2017
Police officers and crime scene investigators searched her home on Thursday.
"She's a very nice lady. Nobody thought anything like this would happen," Lori’s friend, Roger Stanclift said.
Timothy Upthegrove has a history of domestic violence and remains locked up in jail.
"She has done that to get away from him, but not just disappear and not contact no friends, no family, no nothing," Jenkins said.
Timothy Upthegrove has been named as a person of interest in the case, authorities said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}