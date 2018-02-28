ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting was reported on Orange Avenue and Church Street Wednesday, Channel 9 found out.
Channel 9 reporter Ty Russell learned that a possible suspect was shot by Orlando police and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Russell spoke with an employee at Wahlburgers, who said an armed man showed up looking for his ex-girlfriend. The employee said the woman was able to run away before shots were fired.
The exact location of the shooting has not been released.
Neither the identity of the possible suspect nor his condition have been released.
This is the scene outside Wahlburgers in Downtown Orlando. We are working to learn more info pic.twitter.com/U48DYP8mYt— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) February 28, 2018
