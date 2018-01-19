0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said the woman accused of shooting and dismembering her ex-boyfriend is a person of interest in a 10-year-old case in which another man was dismembered.

Nelci Tetley, 67, is facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm after allegedly killing Jeffrey Albertsman, her ex-boyfriend. The pair had been dating for nine years and lived together for eight of those years.

Tetley is a person of interest in a 10-year-old case in Ormond Beach, where a man was also dismembered, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said, but Ormond Beach police would not comment on the case.

In July, police were called to a home on North Street for a well-being check.

They discovered the decomposed body of 54-year-old Albertsman, who had been shot in the head.

His arms and legs were missing.

Almost two months later, his arms and legs were found in a fernery in west Volusia County.

Police haven't said what led to Tetley’s arrest six months after Albertsman's death or how the victim and suspect knew one another.

The suspect's most recent address is the same one where the victim's body was discovered last summer.

Court records said Albertsman had filed an injunction for protection against Tetley in October 2016 after she shoved him and threatened to kill him when he said he wanted to move out. It was dismissed less than a month later.

Tetley had three previous arrests dating back to 2013 for aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with bodily harm and battery.

Records said Tetley pepper-sprayed Albertsman and stabbed him with a kitchen knife when he threatened to leave her.

A judge denied Tetly bond at a hearing Friday afternoon.

