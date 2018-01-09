0

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A central Florida institution is being forced to close its doors after being open in the same location for nearly 30 years.

The owners of Green Meadows Petting Farm in Osceola County said the land they have been educating families on for decades has been sold for development.

They said they are now exploring multiple options for a new location, but plan on staying in Central Florida.

Since 1988, families and school children have been visiting animals such as Belle the cow at the petting farm to learn about animals

The owners fashioned it after a similar farm they opened in Wisconsin in the 1960s.

"I remember coming out here when I was his age, probably about 6 or 7, with my little brother,” said visitor Melissa Morgenstein, referring to her son Zachary.

Morgenstein even had a photo from when she visited as a child.

On Tuesday, she brought Zachary back for his third time.

"I liked chasing the chickens, milking the cows and playing with the bunnies,” Zachary said.

Sandy Sievers said grandchildren love it, and believes it’s become an Osceola County institution.

But the owners have been leasing the land and will now be forced to close the Kissimmee location after managers here said the 150-acres of land it sits on has been sold for development.

They are now trying to find a new place to open in the area, but many are sad to see it go.

"It's very heart-wrenching and disappointing to know they are going to take it out of here," said Suevers.



Visitors have until Jan. 18 to visit the location. The owners are offering half off admission until closing day.

They hope to reopen in another location in a couple of months.

A manager said they have safe places to keep the animals while they are closed down, but some employees will have to find other work until they re-open.

