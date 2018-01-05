0

Story Highlights Psychologist can testify in Noor Salman trial

Salman accused of knowing husband's plot to attack Pulse and not alerting authorities

49 people died, more than 50 injured at Pulse nightclub June 12, 2016

Trial begins March 1 in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for Noor Salman are fighting to get some evidence inadmissible before she’s set to go to trial in March in Orlando’s federal courthouse.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, is accused of killing 49 people and injuring more than 100 others at the Pulse Nightclub June 12, 2016.

Photos: Victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

Investigators have said Salman knew about the planned attack and did nothing to stop shooting.

Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

Some of that evidence still under review includes statements given to the FBI and other evidence.

Read: DOJ releases review of Pulse nightclub attack

Related Headlines Pulse blood donor speaks with Eyewitness News 9

Artists create 'living' memorial to honor Pulse responders

Widow of Pulse gunman told FBI she knew attack 'was close,' agent testifies

Orlando police officer seeks lost wages after retirement due to…

Eatonville officer who saved victims during Pulse attack still losing…

Pulse gunman's widow says husband's affairs show long history of lies,…

A judge ruled Friday that psychologist Bruce Frumkin, of Miami, can testify in the trial. It’s not clear what he could testify about because that information is sealed, but he did examine Salman on behalf of the defense.

Frumkin specializes in dealing with competency to waive Miranda rights and false and coerced confessions.

Reporters were not allowed in the courtroom.

Read: Pulse nightclub to reopen at new location, owner says

Eyewitness News reported last month Salman confessed to the FBI about knowing about her husband’s attack at Pulse, even driving around the club days before the shooting, investigators said.

Salman said in a letter to the FBI that she knew when Mateen left the home the night of the shooting that he was heading to the club, investigators said.

Read: Wife told FBI she knew Pulse shooter was ‘preparing for jihad,' new court filing claims

Salman’s lawyers have always questioned the validity of her statements saying they came after 16 plus hours of questioning.

Prosecutors must prove not only that she knew about it, but also that she helped him in some way carry it out.

Related stories:

Widow texts Pulse gunman about cover story, deletes message night of attack, new court filing claims

Pulse gunman's widow pleads not guilty to 2 federal charges

Wife of Pulse shooter present at preparations for attack, but unaware, attorney argues

Read: Who is Noor (Salman) Mateen, wife of Orlando mass shooter?

© 2018 Cox Media Group.