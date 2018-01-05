  • Psychologist who examined widow of Pulse gunman can testify at trial, judge rules

    Story Highlights

    • Psychologist can testify in Noor Salman trial
    • Salman accused of knowing husband's plot to attack Pulse and not alerting authorities
    • 49 people died, more than 50 injured at Pulse nightclub June 12, 2016
    • Trial begins March 1 in Orlando

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for Noor Salman are fighting to get some evidence inadmissible before she’s set to go to trial in March in Orlando’s federal courthouse.

    Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, is accused of killing 49 people and injuring more than 100 others at  the Pulse Nightclub June 12, 2016. 

    Photos: Victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

    Investigators have said Salman knew about the planned attack and did nothing to stop shooting.
    Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

    Some of that evidence still under review includes statements given to the FBI and other evidence.

    Read: DOJ releases review of Pulse nightclub attack

    A judge ruled Friday that psychologist Bruce Frumkin, of Miami, can testify in the trial. It’s not clear what he could testify about because that information is sealed, but he did examine Salman on behalf of the defense.

    Frumkin specializes in dealing with competency to waive Miranda rights and false and coerced confessions.

    Reporters were not allowed in the courtroom. 

    Read: Pulse nightclub to reopen at new location, owner says

    Eyewitness News reported last month Salman confessed to the FBI about knowing about her husband’s attack at Pulse, even driving around the club days before the shooting, investigators said.

    Salman said in a letter to the FBI that she knew when Mateen left the home the night of the shooting that he was heading to the club, investigators said.

    Read: Wife told FBI she knew Pulse shooter was ‘preparing for jihad,' new court filing claims

    Salman’s lawyers have always questioned the validity of her statements saying they came after 16 plus hours of questioning. 

    Prosecutors must prove not only that she knew about it, but also that she helped him in some way carry it out.

