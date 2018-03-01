0 Pulse Shooting Trial: Some jurors kept during day 1 of Noor Salman case

ORLANDO - Nearly two years after gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub before he was killed by police, his widow is being held accountable for her potential role in the attack.

The trial of Noor Salman opened Thursday with jury selection that is expected to be lengthy, owing to the difficulty of finding jurors in the Orlando area capable of being fair and impartial given the high profile of the massacre.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband plan the attack at Pulse nightclub. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Below are updates about the trial:

4:30 p.m.

There were no cameras in the courtroom, but Salman was sitting with a black sweater and her haired pulled back.

More jurors than not were kept for consideration.

All the jurors knew about Pulse, but none really knew much about Mateen's widow.

Survivors and families of the victims were in the courtroom.

Barbara Poma, the owner of Pulse, said it was an emotional day.

“We want justice to be served. We just don't know what that is yet until we hear all the facts of the story of what happened,” she said. “We don't know the facts today. I think we have to be patient. I think we need to listen every day and learn as much as we can.”

Poma said as long as the victims and families are supporting each other throughout the trial.



2:30 p.m.

As the federal trial begins of the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people in a nightclub nearly two years ago, local and state leaders say community members must be mindful and lean on each other for support.



Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in planning the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 16, 2016.

She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted.



Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the trial may bring difficult emotions to the surface those still grieving.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it is "incomprehensible" that the incident took place at an LGBT nightclub in the city.



Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement that Floridians have shown resiliency, bravery and love in the face of loss.

Four potential jurors were questioned after the lunch break.

They are among 60 potential jurors who will be put into the jury pool before it's narrowed down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

12:00 p.m.

A judge questioned potential jurors Thursday in the trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people in a nightclub in 2016.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack at Pulse nightclub. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Potential jurors were asked whether they knew any victims or survivors of a terrorist attack, domestic or international.

Four jurors have been questioned. A woman and a man were added to the jury pool, and two others were dismissed.

Charles Treadwell

11:00 a.m.

Jury selection began Thursday in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people in a nightclub in 2016.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack at Pulse nightclub. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron began questioning jurors one-by-one about their knowledge of the Pulse nightclub shooting and whether they knew anyone connected to the incident or the case. It took 30 to 40 minutes Thursday morning to question the first potential juror, who was eventually dismissed.

Once a jury is selected, the judge said the trial could last five weeks.

5:00 a.m.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the trial of the wife of the gunman who police said killed dozens at an Orlando nightclub.

Noor Salman's trial will be held in federal court in Orlando.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the jury selection is challenging, but it won't be a slow process.

“The judge conducts the most of the voir dire supplemented with prosecution and defenses questions. It makes the process a little faster,” Sheaffer said.

Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State. He died in a shootout with police.

Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said Salman knew of her husband's plans, but she denies the claim.

Though he's not on trial, the government has to prove Mateen killed in support of the Islamic State.

Wednesday:

Attorneys for Salman were in court for the last hearing before her trial starts.

New documents unsealed Wednesday reveal more about the widow of the Pulse gunman.

The documents show several medical professionals evaluated Salman over the year she has been in jail.

A clinical psychologist said that she has a significant mental disorder. Dr. Bruce Frumkin said because of that, she was vulnerable to a false confession.



The written confession from Salman is one of the biggest pieces of evidence for the prosecutors.

The defense has said that came after she was subjected to hours of interrogations without an attorney.

The reports also say that Salman was severely abused by her husband.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

