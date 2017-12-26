Questions remain in death of Titusville woman allegedly killed during argument with husband

0

Titusville, Fla - A Titusville woman says she knew something wasn't right just hours before her neighbor died. Police say a man killed his wife at their home, and then dumped her body in the woods.

Lori Upthegrove's next door neighbor told Eyewitness News she saw Upthegrove peel out of her driveway at around 3:00pm last Sunday afternoon.

The neighbor, who didn't want to go on camera, told us she knew something wasn't right.

Titusville police say just hours later, Timothy Upthegrove killed his wife in their Cleveland Street home, and then dumped her remains in these woods off Bobbi Lane.

Investigators say Upthegrove led them to his wife's body Sunday morning.

We saw investigators holding shovels but police still haven't told us where exactly they found Upthegrove's remains, or how she died.

Upthegrove faced a Brevard County judge on Monday on a murder charge.

The judge refused to give Upthegrove a bond and called him a danger to the community.

Police first arrested him last week after they say he lied about his wife's disappearance. This isn't Upthegrove's first run-in with police. In 2008 a woman accused him of sitting on her belly and choking her. And in 2003, another woman accused him of hitting her in the head with a crowbar and threatening to kill her.

Lori's family and friends say they plan to hold a memorial on Cocoa Beach on Wednesday afternoon. They say a candlelight vigil will follow the memorial.

