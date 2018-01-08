Remembering Lieutenant Debra Clayton and Deputy Norman Lewis

0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department are preparing to honor fallen deputy Norman Lewis and Lt. Debra Clayton on Tuesday. One year after they were both killed in the line of duty.

Below is a timeline of events in this story.

Sade Dixon was killed Dec. 13 by her boyfriend, Markeith Loyd, Orange County deputies said. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Sade Dixon, a 24-year-old pregnant mother of two was killed and her 26-year-old brother was critically injured in a shooting near Pine Hills at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Orange County deputies.

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Police identify Markeith Loyd, 41, a convicted felon, is suspected in the killing.

Monday, January 9, 2017

Master Sgt. Debra Thomas Clayton was shot and killed Monday morning outside a Walmart parking lot. Police said they're searching for a suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd in the shooting.

Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while participating in the search of the subject who had just killed Lieutenant Debra Clayton, of the Orlando Police Department Jan. 9, 2017. Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Monday, January 9, 2017

Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis was an 11-year veteran with the Orange County Sheriff's Office

Monday, January 9, 2017

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Law enforcement has raised the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Loyd.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

A woman was arrested after being questioned for nearly two hours in connection with the search for the suspect in an Orlando police sergeant’s shooting death, Channel 9 learned.

Saturday. January 14, 2017

Tips have continued to come into Crimeline by the hundreds since the shooting that took the life of Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Monday, January 8.

Sunday, January 15, 2017

More than 5,000 people packed the First Baptist Orlando church Saturday to pay their final respects to fallen Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Markeith Loyd, the man accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton nine days ago, was apprehended at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley streets in the Carver Shores area on Tuesday night, police said.

Friday, January 20, 2017

The man who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and an Orlando police lieutenant on Jan. 9, is now facing charges in connection with the officer’s killing.

April 3, 2017

Murder suspect Markeith Loyd asked an Orange County judge for a lawyer Monday morning during a court hearing.

April 12, 2017

Loyd leaped out of his chair and shouted, "I'm done." Deputies immediately restrained him.

May 8, 2017

A new set of audio recordings, documents and photos connected to the homicide charges pending against Markeith Loyd were released.

June 12, 2017

Homicide suspect Markeith Loyd appeared in court Monday morning for the first time since April.

