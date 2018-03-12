'Ride Forever' event offers group biker wedding in Daytona Beach

Looking to get hitched during Daytona Bike Week? There's a group wedding event for that.
Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Courts Laura Roth will don a leather jacket on Friday and marry biker couples who show up. Roth posted the event on the Clerk of Court's Facebook page.
The Ride Forever wedding ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. at MainStreet Station in Daytona Beach.
Officials remind couples that Florida residents must apply for a marriage license at least three days in advance.
But if you're from out of state, no worries. You and your spouse to be can get your marriage license on the same day as the wedding.
A bike is not required at the group biker wedding.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
