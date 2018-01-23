0

SANFORD, Fla. - In the wake of recent violence over the last several months in Sanford, city officials voted unanimously to approve a grant that would allow the city to hire seven additional police officers.

City officials would like to see more police on the streets, but even with that grant money, they are not sure they will have enough money to pay for those officers down the road.

Last year, the city of Sanford had a record high nine homicides.

There have also been a number of unsolved shootings dating back to October.

Police said that includes the drive-by shooting of 16-year-old Shaun Merrill, who was shot as he laid in his bed on Little Fox Avenue on Oct. 30.

“I think we need every cop on the street, as of today, because there is too much killing going on," said resident Edwin Otis Bryant.

The city currently has 128 officers. Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said last month his plans to hire seven more officers pending the approval of a grant by the City Commission.

The commission unanimously approved the grant Monday night and some residents were glad to hear it.

“I think it's a good idea because there is a lot of violence going on and I have a 5-year-old and that worries me a lot," said resident Viangely Bachecl.

To help pay for the new officers, the city will use the $3 million that was refunded to the city after commissioners dissolved the 17-92 Community Redevelopment Agency.

Commissioners expressed concern, however, over how to pay for the extra officers long term.

The city will hire three officers for right now, and the additional officers could be hired down the road.

“Three is going to help, but I can’t see it doing a lot. We need more than that,” said former resident Brendia Counelis.

The city must first replace several officers who are retiring or leaving the department before it can hire more.

