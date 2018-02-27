  • SeaWorld CEO Joel Manby departs as company's losses widen

    SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is posting a fourth-quarter loss of $20.4 million and said Tuesday that CEO Joel Manby is stepping down.

    John Reilly, the chief parks operations officer, will take over on an interim basis.

    On a per-share basis, the Orlando company had a loss of 24 cents, which is worse than the per-share loss of 18 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

    Quarterly revenue of $265.5 million beat out analyst projections for $260.1 million.

    Annual losses widened to $202.4 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was $1.26 billion.

    Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. rose about 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

    Reilly was appointed as the company's chief parks operations officer in April 2016.

    Prior to that, he served as park president of SeaWorld San Diego since 2010 and park president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg from 2008 to 2010.

    He also serves on the board of trustees of the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

