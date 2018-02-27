SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is posting a fourth-quarter loss of $20.4 million and said Tuesday that CEO Joel Manby is stepping down.
John Reilly, the chief parks operations officer, will take over on an interim basis.
Related Headlines
-
SeaWorld spurns orca protection bill
-
SeaWorld discusses new attractions at IAAPA expo
-
SeaWorld continues losing streak, names Ross to the board
-
SeaWorld cuts 350 jobs in Orlando, San Diego
-
Person of interest sought after woman says man tried to kidnap son at Aquatica
-
SeaWorld works to rebrand with rescues as earnings drop
On a per-share basis, the Orlando company had a loss of 24 cents, which is worse than the per-share loss of 18 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Quarterly revenue of $265.5 million beat out analyst projections for $260.1 million.
Annual losses widened to $202.4 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was $1.26 billion.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. rose about 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.
Reilly was appointed as the company's chief parks operations officer in April 2016.
Prior to that, he served as park president of SeaWorld San Diego since 2010 and park president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg from 2008 to 2010.
He also serves on the board of trustees of the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}