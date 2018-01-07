Secret SpaceX 'Zuma' launch scheduled for Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's top-secret launch, code-named Zuma, is set for Sunday night, according to officials with the company.
The launch window opens at 8 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
The new nine-engine rocket will launch from pad 39A and will take the secret payload to a low orbit. Falcon 9 rocket will return to Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The rocket payload is provided by Northrop Grumman, but all other details are classified, including which government agency commissioned the payload.
This will be SpaceX's first launch of 2018. The launch was originally planned for Thursday, but then was postponed to Sunday without explanation.
SpaceX initially tried to launch the rocket a few times in 2017, but scrubbed the missions for weather and other launch condition concerns.
