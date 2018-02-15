Several sinkholes open in The Villages, threatening two homes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Several sinkholes opened in The Villages Thursday, threatening two homes, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said the largest of the three holes is 35 feet deep and 18 feet wide.
Marion County Emergency Management was also at the scene on SE 79th McLawren Terrace and said that utilities to the four closest homes have been disconnected as a precaution.
The sinkholes reach underneath two of the homes.
Golf course officials are draining a lake to help the situation. Utilities officials said that if a water main break occurs, they will be able to handle it, but 20 homes could potentially lose water service if that happens.
