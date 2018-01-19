OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Members of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres' family broke their silence and spoke to the media Friday hours before they laid their loved one to rest.
"We are deeply thankful for all the people and communities that have grieved with us here in Florida and in Puerto Rico," Zengotita-Torres's family said.
Related Headlines
-
Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman mistaken as…
-
Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman in botched…
-
Osceola County mother killed after being mistaken for target in…
-
No arrests made in case of woman's body dumped along Ormond Beach road
-
Woman's body found along Ormond Beach road, police say
The 42-year-old was killed Jan. 8 in a murder-for-hire plot, investigators said. The suspects realized they had kidnapped the wrong woman, but killed her anyway, investigators said.
Read: Osceola County woman killed as mistaken murder-for-hire target
According to investigators, Ishnar Lopez-Ramos, 35, allegedly hired Glorianmarie Quinones-Montes, 22, and Alexis Ramos-Rivera, 22, to kill a woman in a relationship with a man Lopez-Ramos loved.
Zengotita-Torres’ body was found in Ormond Beach.
All three suspects gave full confessions and face charges of premeditated first-degree murder, investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
"We ask authorities that the appropriate penalties and sentences be given to those responsible for the death of Janice, according to the acts committed," Zengotita-Torres's family said.
Raw video: Osceola County murder suspects taken to jail
Watch the family speak about Torres below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}