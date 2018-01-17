  • Shelters to open in Central Florida as temperatures drop

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Temperatures are expected to plummet across Central Florida Wednesday night, with many areas dipping into the 20s and 30s.

     

    For those who may not have a warm place to stay, shelters will be available in some cities.

     

    This story will be updated as more information is released from county officials.

     

    Lake County

    The cold-weather shelters will be operating during the overnight hours, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18 at the following locations:

    • LifePointe Church, located at 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis
    • First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, 1000 E. 1st Ave., Mount Dora
    • Trinity Assembly of God, 200 Urick St., Fruitland Park

    Warming stations have also been established at two locations, and will operate on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

    • Salvation Army, 2605 South St, Leesburg
    • The Open Door, 115 Citrus Ave., Eustis

