Temperatures are expected to plummet across Central Florida Wednesday night, with many areas dipping into the 20s and 30s.
For those who may not have a warm place to stay, shelters will be available in some cities.
This story will be updated as more information is released from county officials.
Lake County
The cold-weather shelters will be operating during the overnight hours, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18 at the following locations:
- LifePointe Church, located at 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis
- First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, 1000 E. 1st Ave., Mount Dora
- Trinity Assembly of God, 200 Urick St., Fruitland Park
Warming stations have also been established at two locations, and will operate on Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Salvation Army, 2605 South St, Leesburg
- The Open Door, 115 Citrus Ave., Eustis
