Sheriff: Man in hospital after shooting at deputies in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lake Wales Saturday afternoon.
An adult man who shot at deputies on Cottage Hill Road was transported in critical condition to Lake Wales Regional Medical Center before 3:30 p.m., deputies said.
No deputies were injured.
This is developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for more details.
