Sheriff: Man in hospital after shooting at deputies in Lake Wales

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Lake Wales Saturday afternoon. 

    An adult man who shot at deputies on Cottage Hill Road was transported in critical condition to Lake Wales Regional Medical Center before 3:30 p.m., deputies said. 

    No deputies were injured. 

    This is developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for more details. 
     

