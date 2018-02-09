BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County sheriff said deputies shot and killed a suicidal man Thursday.
It happened at about 4 p.m. on Honey Lane in Grant-Valkaria.
A family member said Ricardo Enrique Colon, 35, was in the process of cutting his arms.
>>>Read more Brevard County stories<<<
Deputies Kelly Dobson and Jose Santos responded to the 911 call and tried to stop him.
“He aggressively came toward them, and again, they attempted to use (something) less lethal in the deployment of a Taser, but that was unsuccessful,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
Deputies said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
It’s unclear if both deputies opened fire or how many times the man was shot.
Colon died Friday at the hospital.
Related Headlines
“From what we understand, there was some sort of aggressive action that was taken that put them in fear and their only response after trying less lethal was to use deadly force,” said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear.
The deputies involved in the shooting are on routine administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates.
Dobson has been with the Sheriff's Office since October 2001. Santos has been with the Sheriff's Office since January 2003.
This is the second deputy-involved shooting in Brevard County this year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}