Shoppers watch as parranda celebration takes over Kissimmee Walmart

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Shoppers at a Kissimmee Walmart got a special treat over the weekend when a Puerto Rican parranda celebration broke out in the store.
Store employees joined in the fun, dancing to the festive music as what appeared to be hundreds of people sang along.
Facebook user El Principe shot a cellphone video of the celebration, which happened Saturday.
"I walk into Walmart in Kissimmee and run into a tremendous party," he said on Facebook. "Puerto Ricans ride it up on the moon."
